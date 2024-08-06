Former Agua Dulce teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships back behind bars again

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — The Agua Dulce Middle School science teacher who was arrested in March on two charges of having an inappropriate relationship with her former students is back in the Nueces County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer with the Agua Dulce Marshal's Office arrested Jaden Renee Charles at her home in Alice around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Charles had two outstanding warrants for sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony. She was taken to the Nueces County Jail where her bond has been set at $200,000.

KRIS 6 Newshas called Nueces County District Attorney's Office for information involving the warrants and were told District Attorney Jimmy Granberry was in court.

This isn't Charles' first run in with the law. In March, she was arrested after being accused of having improper sexual relationships with several students.

According to the Agua Dulce City Marshal Jose Martinez, an investigation began after a student in the district was caught with marijuana vapes. Staff and students were questioned and during the investigation, officers learned about the improper relationships the 25-year-old teacher was having with students.

Charles was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of grooming. At the time, investigators told KRIS 6 News there may have been 12 alleged victims.

One of the victims told police he had sex with Charles in her home. Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said that when Charles was arrested she told officers she was pregnant.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.