Agua Dulce teacher arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

AGUA DULCE, Tx — A former teacher with Agua Dulce Independent School District has been arrested for allegedly having sexual relationships with multiple students.

Jaden Charles was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. She is currently being questioned by Alice PD Detectives,

She has resigned from teaching as a result of these charges.

