Agua Dulce Elementary breaks ground on $8 million expansion to modernize school built decades ago

A major expansion to Agua Dulce Elementary is now underway after officials broke ground early Friday morning.

The project aims to update outdated facilities that officials say students have outgrown. The last time the building was touched was in 1981. For comparison, a separate building at the elementary was built in 2018.

"This is a classroom addition and interior renovation to the existing, early 1980s, uh, elementary school that has been around for quite a while here," Nick Gignac said.

The expansion received a bond voted on by the community of $15 million. Of that, $8 million is going straight into this expansion project, and Agua Dulce ISD Superintendent Jimmy Padilla says they are actually under budget.

"It shows that our community is vested in our education and the education of our students and our children. And so we're excited because, uh, we, it's not taking. Lightly and we're, we're making that investment to secure the future of our kids," Padilla said.

There is a plan for the rest of the money too, with bidding for the next projects starting.

"We've got a 2nd phase that's gonna update our, um, our bleachers, our field house, uh, it's also gonna update, uh, an indoor practice facility as well, and so we're looking forward to that phase, and then we have a 3rd phase that'll be coming up probably in February," Padilla said.

This is phase one. The district plans to start work on Monday, and students could be using the new expanded area of the school by the summer.

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