A new Nueces County Fire Station is coming to Banquete

With recent fires devastating the community, Nueces County ESD 4 in Bluntzer has been looking for ways to make its community safer.

Fortunately, with a purchase of 2.9 acres of land and given 1.7 acres by the county, they're planning to build a new fire station in Banquete.

“We just wanted to do what’s right and protect our entire area, and this is our next step in doing that," Nueces County ESD 4 Fire Chief Michael Clack said."

In addition, the firefighters want to be closer to priority areas such as the school district and neighbors who live nearby.

"A crew, a medical unit, along with the proper fire trucks is what this community really needs," Our other stations don’t have enough room to park an ambulance, and they don’t have the quarters to staff an ambulance."

Chief Michael Clack mentions that he believes the new location cuts down on response times to several area neighborhoods where the new station will be built.

“We’ll have more equipment to be able to assist Robstown and be able to assist Agua Ducle if anything happens. We’ll be right between those two communities, and we’ll have a quicker response for them also.

As for the station, it will be located on Highway 44, across from Banquete High School. The project is currently in the design phase and is expected to begin later this year.

