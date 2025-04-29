Three Rivers to host third annual Patriotic Revival honoring veterans

THREE RIVERS — American flags will soon fly over the lawn of Three Rivers City Hall for the third annual Patriotic Revival, an event dedicated to celebrating military heroes.

Ernest Whitson, a fourth-generation Navy veteran, has flown a flag in his father's honor at the Patriotic Revival for the past two years. His father, Louie Whitson, was a motor repairman in World War II.

"I bring it in and it creates a scenario in my mind - that I'm doing for him what probably wasn't done for him as a returning veteran," Whitson said.

Whitson notes that veterans aren't often visibly involved in community events in Live Oak County.

"But when something like this happens - they come out," Whitson said.

The Patriotic Revival in Three Rivers reminds people of what military service members have done and continue to do for the country.

Roberta Dobie, who coordinates the event, was inspired by similar displays in Corpus Christi and Robstown.

"I got started because - for one - I love America. To me patriotism is not political. And I saw these projects in other cities," Dobie said.

"And I was like - that is beautiful and I wanted to bring it to our county," she added.

Dobie created the event partly to honor people like her father, Army Master Sergeant Wallace Dunn, who served 40 years. She flies a flag for the Korean War veteran every year.

"It's a wonderful thing to show our patriotism," Dobie said.

She said anyone the public feels is a hero is welcome to purchase a flag. They have flags representing veterans, active service members, first responders, teachers and more.

The first Patriotic Revival featured 104 flags. Dobie's goal for this year is to display 175 flags, which will go on sale from May 1st through June 11th.

New flags have a $50 fee. Returning customers have a $20 fee. For more information call or text Dobie at 361-362-8707 or email liveoakcountygop@gmail.come with the word Flag in the subject line.

The flags will remain on display until July 6.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

