Three Rivers now accepting applications for free home accessibility program

THREE RIVERS, Texas — The City of Three Rivers is accepting applications for a state-funded program that provides free home modifications for residents with disabilities, according to a press release from the City of Three Rivers.

The Amy Young Barrier Removal Program, administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, covers accessibility improvements at no cost to qualifying households, the release said. The program is funded through the Texas Housing Trust Fund.

According to the release, eligible residents may receive modifications including wheelchair ramps, grab bars, handrails, roll-in showers, accessible door and faucet handles, buzzing or flashing devices, accessible counters and other changes based on individual disability-related needs.

The City of Three Rivers is partnering with the Taft Affordable Housing Partnership, Kleberg County and the Refugio County Community Development Foundation to roll out the program locally, according to the release.

Mayor Felipe Q. Martinez said in the release that the program fills a gap in the community's housing resources.

"In the last 13 years, the city has received grants to build 23 new homes for Three Rivers residents," Martinez said. "Having the Amy Young Barrier Removal Program will serve another need in our community and provide certain home modifications for those with disabilities."

Martinez credited State Representative Guillén and State Senator Zaffirini for helping secure the funding.

Funding is limited, and city officials encouraged residents to apply as soon as possible, the release said.

Residents in the Three Rivers area can contact city hall at (361) 786-2528 or email Troffice@citytrtx.com.

Additional contacts by county:



Kleberg County: (361) 595-8585 or Fgarcia@co.kleberg.tx.us

Taft Affordable Housing Partnership: (361) 528-3000 or Taftahp@gmail.com

Refugio County Community Development Foundation: (361) 945-8548 or Info@growingrefugiocounty.org

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