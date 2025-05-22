Three Rivers HS senior achieves perfect attendance for 14 years

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

A Three Rivers High School senior is about to graduate with a remarkable achievement – perfect attendance throughout her entire academic career.

Alyson Gomez hasn't missed a single day of school in 14 years, from pre-kindergarten through her senior year of high school.

"I knew that when I was younger I wanted to finish school. I needed to focus on my grades to get there," Gomez said.

The dedicated student, who ranks 4th in her class of 48, has maintained her perfect attendance record while also participating in extracurricular activities.

"I can't believe that I'm the only kid that's probably ever the only kid that's gone to school forever," Gomez said.

Gomez describes herself as determined to achieve her goals, which has helped her maintain her perfect attendance despite temptations to skip class.

"I had a lot of my friends asking if I would skip school with them, but I knew I needed to be here," Gomez said.

Coming from a small school, Gomez recognizes the significance of her accomplishment.

"It is a big deal because I'm from a small school. And you don't see that much. So in my world it is a big deal," Gomez said.

The future Texas A&M University Javelina hopes to continue her perfect attendance streak during her college years as well.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

