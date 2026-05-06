Three Rivers community to honor veterans with patriotic flag display at city hall

THREE RIVERS, Tx — Hundreds of red, white, and blue flags will soon line the lawn of Three Rivers City Hall, each one purchased by community members to honor a loved one who served.

The Fourth Annual Patriotic Revival will feature the flag display beginning June 27 at 9 a.m at the Three Rivers City Hall. The flags will remain on display through July 11.

Organizers say they expect more flags this year than ever before, with a goal of reaching 250 flags — a nod to America's 250th birthday.

For many veterans in Three Rivers, military service is a tradition passed down through generations.

Michael Coquat served in the Air Force for 20 years, following in his father's footsteps. Now, his son is following suit.

"God gave us the right to be born here and I felt like if we don't defend this country, it'll be somebody else's country. So, it's just the natural thing to do," Coquat said.

Coquat said the event carries deep meaning beyond the display itself.

"Well, these flag ceremonies are about respecting our flag and showing that respect to the flag for our country. And we have built a country that is based on freedom and that's what that flag stands for," Coquat said.

Marine veteran Tony Bonilla III said the display is not about politics — it is about honor.

"It definitely humble you come out here and start looking at all these flags. The names, the heroes, there's just so many of them that come from this brush country," Bonilla said.

Bonilla's family has served for generations, including a relative killed during Pearl Harbor whose remains were only recently identified.

Army veteran Reynaldo Trevino said the event is about inspiring the next generation and keeping the meaning of service alive.

"When I see those flags on this property, it appears to be sacred ground. What I mean sacred ground is it shows the veterans that did the ultimate sacrifice," Trevino said.

Navy veteran Ernest Whitson said the event reflects a love of country that runs deep.

"I love my country. And if I wasn't as old as I am now - I would be in the military again because of all the turmoil that's going on in the world," Whitson said.

Flags will be on sale for the entire month of May. New flags are $50 and returning flags are $20. For more information or to purchase call Roberta Dobie at 361-362-8707.

