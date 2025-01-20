Three Rivers business owner prepared for cold weather ahead

South Texas is experiencing a cold snap.

Live Oak County residents are warning people to be prepared, stay warm, and off the roads.

From sunny and nice to cold as ice. South Texans have been dealing with a temperature drop for a few weeks.

The big thing with this cold snap is being prepared.

“Just getting ready for something we rarely see down this neck of the woods,” said Rick Sowell, owner of Sowell’s BBQ in Three Rivers.

Sowell has been in business for 16 years, serving hot barbecue and comfort food.

He said he’s ready to brace the cold weather ahead.

"The number one thing we're doing right now is taking care of our employees. Making sure they're safe. Making sure they have a nice, warm place to sleep. And we help the community anyway we can. We've got hot beans and cornbread,” Sowell said.

Ellen Tanguma works at the barbecue joint. She said she’s never seen it so cold.

And that’s why it’s important to stay vigilant.

"You need to be ready. Be prepared with water. Be prepared with warm blankets. Be prepared, turn on your heaters 'cause this weather is really, really different,” Tanguma said.

Sowell is telling his fellow neighbors to be careful, especially on the road..

"South Texans don't know how to drive on slippery, icy roads. So, you might want to stay out of the way. Stay home as much as you can,” he said.

Our neighbors stay warm and don’t go out unless it’s necessary.

