LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — Higher prices could affect your Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air, but what can we do to keep from emptying our wallets. Many are trying to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift that expresses our love without the high price tags.

Shopping local this Valentine's Day at The Goodie Box Co-op

Joanna Stubbs - a member of The Goodie Box Co-op - said shopping local this season could save us - financially.

"First you save on gasoline. And the prices are usually good,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs been a co-op member and crafter for decades. She sells some of her arts and crafts projects at the store located at 201 Harborth Avenue Suite B.

The Goodie Box opened in the 80’s and recently moved to their current locations. The Co-Op was started by a group of creative women selling handmade gifts.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and neighbors looking to save, Stubbs said this is the best time to look at your local shops.

"You got everything very pretty, very nice, very reasonably priced. And you don't have to drive,” Stubbs said.

She said you never know the treasurer you’ll find, but, it also helps your neighbor.

"It helps their income which some of them need right now. And it feels good to help everybody. You're making people happy and it might just be your neighbor,” Stubbs said.

The matriarch of her family said she’s seen more people trying to save money. She understands some may skip it all together.

"First Valentine's Day that came up, we decided that, you know, it just wasn't worth all of the money and the hoopla,” Dave LaCombe said.

LaCombe and his wife, who recently celebrated 35 years of marriage, decided long ago not to get each other Valentine’s Day gift.

"We actually spoil the kids a little bit, but her and I , you know, we just might have something at home. Dinner or something, but we don't go out and splurge a bunch of money,” LaCombe said.

He said if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day, good luck but make it meaningful.

Stubbs said a personalized gift from the heart is just as special and appreciated as those lovely bouquets.

