Pedestrian killed on IH-37 South in Live Oak County after being struck by SUV

A 71-year-old San Antonio man is dead after being struck by an SUV while walking in a travel lane on IH 37 South in Live Oak County.

The crash happened Tuesday, July 7, at 5:10 a.m. Reyes Moreno was walking in the inside lane of IH 37 South when a 2025 Toyota RAV4 traveling south struck him, propelling him into the grassy median.

The driver of the RAV4 pulled over immediately and began rendering aid. Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 38-year-old male from Three Rivers, was transported to Christus Spohn in Beeville for medical assessment.

During their investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers determined Moreno had stopped his vehicle on IH 37 about a mile north of where he was struck. That stop resulted in a separate crash involving several vehicles, causing the interstate to be shut down for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS troopers from the Three Rivers Highway Patrol Office.

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