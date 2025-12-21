Multi-vehicle accident south of Three Rivers leaves on dead, several injured

LIVE OAK COUNTY — A fatal multi-vehicle crash involving seven passenger and commercial vehicles has shut down part of US Highway 281 near Three Rivers.

Heavy fog is believed to have caused the accident that was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of US Highway 281 and FM 1042, just south of Three Rivers.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the crash, according to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Mallory described some of the injuries as pretty severe.

The area where the accident happened has been closed to traffic for several hours and it's not known when it will reopen.

This story will be updated as more details become available.