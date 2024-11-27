Live Oak County volunteer paramedics continue Vial of Life initiative

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — Providing better care in George West through a free community program by helping first responders better serve the community.

The Live Oak County (LOC) Volunteer Medical Response Team 1 is on a mission to make sure that first responders have the critical tools they need to help their community.

Douglas Holland with the LOC Volunteer Medical Response Team 1 said the team provides free services to the residents of the county by bridging the gaps of medical services while patients wait for EMS.

“We’re a licensed first responder organization through the state of Texas and provide free EMS service as a first responder to the citizens of Live Oak County,” Holland said.

Holland said they have several free programs to assist their neighbors. One of the programs in progress is the Vial of Life initiative, overseen by the late Terrance James “TJ” Fitzgerald. The team lost Fitzgerald to a heart attack in October.

Now, this group of licensed paramedics is out to finish what Fitzgerald started.

"What the vial of life is actually is this right here. It's a prescription bottle marked with Vial of Life. This vial of life contains a single piece of paper - a sheet of paper - with medical information which is vital in an emergency,” Holland said.

George West resident Patricia Johnson-Clifton said it’s important for the health and well-being of her neighbors.

"I think it's an excellent idea. I would be looking forward to doing that and having my friends be prepared for any emergency,” Johnson-Clifton said.

Holland urges people with pre-existing medical conditions to fill out the sheet inside the prescription bottle with all their medical information such as medical conditions and special instructions.

This free service speaks for the patient when the patient can’t speak for themselves, he said.

The volunteers said they hope people take advantage of this program. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555425448146&sk=photos.

