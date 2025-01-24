Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby is the longest serving sheriff in Texas

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — At nearly 80-years-old Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby continues to serve and protect his neighbors.

Busby has been named the longest-serving sheriff in Texas, according to the Texas Lawman.

The cowboy turned sheriff grew up in Atascosa County, Texas moved to Live Oak County in 1964. He grew up and worked on a ranch with his father.

He finished high school, and enrolled in Texas A&I (Texas A&M Kingsville) where he earned a degree in Agricultural Business.

Busby said he wanted to go to work. However, he was about to be drafted into the military as World War II was ongoing.

"I wanted to be in agricultural because that's what I grew up doing. The only thing I ever did was work on a ranch. I would've been quite content being a cowboy all my life,” he said.

During a visit to Alice, Busby met a friend who said teachers were needed in a nearby town. Despite the possibility of getting drafted, he went to teaching math to seventh and eighth-grade students in Mathis.

Busby said, eight years later, he was still teaching.

While teaching, Busby became a reserve and part-time deputy with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Department.

