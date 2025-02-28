Jones' siblings show off goats at annual Live Oak County Fair

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — A family affair continues at the 2025 Live Oak County Fair! The Jones family is a family of exhibitors learning how to care for animals and the financial cost it takes.

Goats, cows, pigs, and more are exhibited at the annual fair. The Jones siblings are taking it all in each year as they prepare for the county fair.

The siblings said they all take something different from their years of participating in the fair.

“You learn responsibility. You learn leadership. You learn how to handle goats and it gives you good financial skills for life. There’s just a lot of life skills you can learn from showing livestock,” said Julie Jones, a Live Oak County Fair exhibitor.

Julie Jones is a junior at Beeville Independent School District. She said it’s not really about the competition - it’s about the lessons.

Her sister, Joselyn, is only 12 years old and learning to care for a living thing.

“(By) watering, feeding, walking, getting good exercise. And making sure - when the cold spells come in - it’s warm. That they have enough water and playtime too,” Joselyn said.

These lessons pay off in the ring. After the auction, the siblings said that some of their money is the budget for future exhibits.

“You got to watch what you buy. Other times, it’s limit what you give them. You got to watch what you spend and how much your budget is,” said Jimmie Jones, Live Oak County Fair exhibitor.

The Jones family told me the fair plays an important role in their lives. The fair wraps up Saturday, March 1.

