Fire breaks out at George West Steakhouse

On the evening of July 29, the George West Steakhouse caught on fire.

Firefighters said they extinguished the fire quickly and there was minimal damage.

Owner does not expect the restaurant to be closed for long.

Flames and smoke shot out of the George West Steakhouse roof on Monday, July 29. The owner of the steakhouse and firefighters were alerted to the fire alarm shortly after the restaurant closed.

At 10:07 p.m. firefighters were called out to the fire. Fire crews said a motorist driving Houston Street saw the fire and called 9-1-1.

David Brandenburg and Arlon Hammit were the first two firefighters on scene.

“Saw flames coming out of the roof. First thing I was thinking to do was break the doors in the back. I was having trouble and I found the front doors open. Me and Arlon went in to go fight inside. The stove was on fire,” Firefighter David Brandenburg said.

A second crew responded to the back entrance and together they worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was going up to vent in the back. So, pretty much we made initial knock down - you know - sprayed some water on it and cooled it down to the rest of the trucks got here,” Firefighter Arlon Hammit said.

George West Fire Marshal Lee Wallek said grease on the mesquite grill built up and started the fire.

“The exhaust hood on top. You know - overtime they get built up and that’s where the fire started. And it went up that exhaust hood. It accumulates grease over time and that’s what went all the way up through the ceiling,” Wallek said.

Crews were inside and on the roof of the steakhouse making sure the fire didn’t spread to the rest of the restaurant or the the nearby buildings.

“It was contained right here in this area wise. The fire was right here and it went up through the vent. As you can tell there’s some grease right here. It just kinda traveled up. It followed its way up there. And it was showing through the roof. We pretty much contained it right in this area which is a good thing. Less than 10 minutes. So, it was a very good knockdown,” Hammit said.

Restaurant owner Angel Vassillaras was on the scene as firefighters walked through the restaurant.

Firefighters said no one was injured. Vassilaras said they don’t expect the restaurant to be closed for long.