Emergency response teams staged at Live Oak County Fairgrounds as Nueces River rises

Emergency response teams have been staged at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds as a precautionary measure while officials monitor rising water conditions along the Nueces River near Three Rivers, Texas.

Nebraska Task Force One (NE-TF1) is among several specialized Urban Search and Rescue task forces strategically positioned in Texas to respond if assistance is needed. According to Ashley N. Engler, Program Manager and Task Force Coordinator for NE-TF1, the teams include firefighters, rescue specialists, medical personnel, logistics staff, and trained canine search teams.

Their capabilities include water rescue, technical rescue, search operations, medical support, and other all-hazard emergency response services.

City Administrator Thomas Salazar has been in close communication with county and emergency management officials as conditions are monitored. Emergency officials say the resources have been pre-positioned to allow for a rapid response should conditions warrant deployment. Their presence in Live Oak County is part of statewide emergency preparedness efforts.

I visited the Live Oak County Fairgrounds today, where the teams are staged.

At this time, there are no reports of widespread flooding within the City of Three Rivers. Officials will continue to monitor river conditions and provide updates as needed.

Residents who experience an emergency should call 911 or contact the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office at 361-449-2271, where emergency dispatchers will coordinate the appropriate response.