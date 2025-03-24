LIVE OAK COUNTY — The Choke Canyon Reservoir at Three Rivers is no stranger to dry spells, but this year’s drought has taken a devastating toll. The water level remains well below its normal range, and according to park officials, it’s at just 15%, leaving many concerned about the future.

Choke Canyon struggles amid persistent drought

“This dock used to be floating,” Kelvin Billington, lead operations ranger at Choke Canyon said. “We’ve actually run out of cable to move the dock closer to the water, and as you can see, it’s now sitting on the rocks.”

Billington, who has worked at the reservoir for several years, recalled how things used to be different.

“When I started three and a half years ago, the water used to be up to those rocks on the jetty—feet above where it is now,” Billington said.

Nearby, fisherman Eugene Wilson, who has fished in the area for four decades, stood by the shoreline, visibly disheartened by the situation.

“We used to have water way up there,” Wilson said, gesturing to a spot far beyond the current low waterline. “But now, with the drought, I don’t think rain will make much difference. You've got lakes ahead of this one. This lake will be down the line.”

Gregory Waller, a hydrologist, echoed Wilson’s concerns. He explained that while any rain could help, it will take more than just a few storms to recover.

“We’ve had months, even years, of dry weather,” Waller said. “It’ll take months to recover. One system can help, but we need long-term changes in weather patterns.”

For ranchers like Cooper Hughes, any rain would be a blessing—but it’s out of their hands.

“With the water crisis... if the good Lord will make it rain, that’d be good,” Hughes said, who is anxiously awaiting any sign of relief.

As the community waits for rain, faith has become just as important as the weather itself. Outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a sign reads: “Prayers Are In Season.” The church’s priest said he's not sure whether his congregation is praying for rain, but he did say this drought is a time for reflection—and repentance.