Choke Canyon State Park water levels at historical low

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — It’s no secret we need rain and we can see the impact this drought has had by looking at the Choke Canyon State Park water levels.

Choke Canyon’s Park Superintendent said the last time Choke Canyon was full in 2007. This leaves all of us praying for rain, as it is the main supplier for water in the Coastal Bend.

Park Superintendent Jose Uribe has been at the park for approximately eight months.

“Everyday the lake keeps dropping and that’s due to the lack of rain,” Uribe said.

The loss of water has been historic. Choke Canyon’s Reservoir’s water level has dropped by 33 feet, with its current capacity at 16%.

"So, we haven't had those big rain storms that we hope for it. We really thought that the hurricane season was going to help a lot, elevate, some of these issues. Unfortunately, it did not happen,” Uribe said.

The water level will continue to drop and only one thing can reverse that trend.

"In order for these lakes to go up - if it doesn't rain here - at least, it needs to rain up in the Hill Country. So, that water to come this way and into the lake,” Uribe said.

If Choke Canyon Reservoir was full, the water would be to the jetties.

One park visitor at the park was James Dent. The 81-year-old Missourian enjoys being outdoors on his kayak.

"I was trying to get close enough to get some pictures. Next thing you know I was stuck in the mud,” Dent said.

He said he’s also seeing low lake levels back home.

"You can't do anything about Mother Nature,” Dent said.

Uribe agrees. He said only Mother Nature can take us out of this drought.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.