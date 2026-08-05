Boil water notice remains in effect for Three Rivers as state ships in bottled water for residents

A boil water notice remains in effect for residents of Three Rivers as the Texas Department of Emergency Management has shipped pallets of bottled water to help.

Residents can pick up 2 free cases of water per family per day at City Hall. The free water distribution will continue until the boil water notice is lifted.

Jennifer Phillips, a Three Rivers resident going through cancer treatment, said the water distribution has been a relief.

"This is so great and it's really, really great for me because I'm going through cancer treatment right now and so I'm dehydrated all the time so I've been drinking a lot more water than even usual and, yeah. It's good for people that really, really need the water."

The boil water notice went into effect after flooding from the Frio and Nueces Rivers caused organic matter to back up into the city's water supply. A resident said that caused the water to look, smell and taste bad.

The city hopes to lift the boil water notice late Thursday or early Friday morning.