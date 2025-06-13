76-year-old homeowner repairs porch after tornado hits George West

GEORGE WEST — A 76-year-old George West resident has started repairing his back porch on Friday, June 13, after a weak tornado touched down in his neighborhood Thursday morning.

Rodger Holmes was in bed when the storm hit his home around 6:45 a.m.

"Actually listening to the rainfall. Sleeping in a little bit. Just laying in bed listening to the rain when all of a sudden it got really heavy. Lots of wind. A little bit of hail," Holmes said.

Holmes knew it was a tornado when he looked outside and saw the damage.

"When you see that many limbs twisted off a tree - it's a tornado," Holmes said.

The tornado damaged Holmes' porch before moving to the neighborhood behind his home.

"It lifted it up and set it back down and the poles kinda slide out from underneath it in one end. So, almost lost the whole business. Was able to save it. We're putting new support poles on it right now," Holmes said.

The National Weather Service and Live Oak County Emergency Management Coordinator surveyed the damage after the storm.

"We've determined that a tornado that was rated as an EF-Zero. Generally means winds range of 65 to 85 miles per hour," John Metz, National Weather Service Meteorologist, said.

Metz noted that while the overall damage was minor and no injuries were reported, residents should remain vigilant during severe weather.

"Storms can develop very quickly. And, maybe even spin up tornadoes. It's always important to know what to do in the event of a tornado in your area," Metz said.

Holmes expressed relief that the tornado wasn't stronger, given his age.

