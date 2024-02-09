Riviera ISD in search for new superintendent

RIVIERA, Tx — Riviera Independent School District is on the search for a new superintendent after the previous superintendent Dr. Patricia Thornton resigned. Thornton spent 6 total years with the district, 3 years as High School Principal and 3 years as Superintendent.

"I am grateful for the time I spent in Riviera. Success in our industry is a little about liking the subject and a lot about loving to work with children. The students at Riviera ISD made it easy to love working with them and for them. My husband and I will be moving to be closer to our children. I will be making my last stop in my education journey in Dallas," Thornton said.

During the transition to finding a new permanent superintendent, Dr. Orville Ballard will serve as interim superintendent. He comes with many years of experience, some of which were at Riviera ISD.

"I served as superintendent from 1982 to 92," Ballard said.

Ballard hopes his Riviera roots help the district finish its school year strong.

"I feel like I have some knowledge of the community and the society and the families. We've got roots. We've been here a long time. We've lived in the same house, same property for 43 years. Things have changed, but they also haven't. I was gone from the job from '92 until last week. Where did all that time go? The one thing that stays the same is my passion for education," Ballard said.

Those rural ties are a quality Ballard said he hopes the next superintendent brings, along with other qualities.

"It needs to be someone who is very closely attuned with the rural type of environment and South Texas. And you've got to be passionate about the education of children," Ballard said.

But the search to fill the vacant position won't be the easiest.

"We’re having problems and have had problems in the last couple of decades in attracting people to this size school district," Ballard said.

Ballard said the struggle comes down to money. Bigger school districts can offer a bigger salary, but Ballard said smaller districts can offer something just as rewarding. Smaller districts can offer a personal connection with students and the community.

"There are norms that are different here than would be in inner-city Dallas. There are also similarities in terms of it's all about people, it's all about kids. But at the same token, it's an advantage understanding the social climate of the area," Ballard said.

Both Ballard and Thornton said despite the changes, the future of the district is bright.

"Great things are on the horizon for Riviera ISD and its community in the next 2 to 3 years. Under new leadership, Riviera Seahawks will soar to new heights. The best is yet to come. I believe this to be true," Thornton said.

