Ricardo ISD talks about high scores and new improvements in district's luncheon

Plenty of neighbors in the Ricardo area made their way to the school district’s cafeteria where they held their luncheon.

At the luncheon, school leaders talked about the district’s current state, where they mentioned many improvements including attendance and test scores, where they outperformed region and state in 45 of 48 categories.

“Every year our attendance rate has continued to increase," Ricardo ISD Superintendent Gina Garza said. "Right now we’re sitting at 96, almost 97 attendance rate which is unheard of. We’re the highest we’ve ever been in seven years at the meets and master level state assessments. We’re just so proud of our incredible teachers, students, and this incredible school district."

However, that is just a small sample size of what else the district has in store. Other improvements made by the district include installing a new gym floor, new security cameras and a special education facility for it's 91 students in the program.

"This special education wing is badly needed," Garza said. " This is going to have a new sensory room. it's going to have bigger restroom facilities and areas for the students to grow and expand.

The goal of these improvements is to give their students the best learning experience possible, which they seem to be having so far.

"I’m surrounded by people who encourage, love, and challenge me every day at school," a student speaking at the luncheon said.

The parents here are supportive of what the district is doing and the future for the youth here.

“Even after my children are gone, I’m going to want to know what’s going on here, " Ricardo ISD parent Stephanie Butler said. "I pay taxes here. So it’s important for our community to know what’s going on. This is a great way for everyone to come together and support our future."

As for the future, The superintendent says she's happy with the district's success, but they will continue to improve the learning environment for students, staff and parents. The special education facility will be located at Ricardo Elementary School, with Phase 1 of construction beginning next week.

