Kleberg County's first women to become Assistant Jail Chief Administrator since 1913

Kleberg County was established in 1913 and has not had a women as the county's Assistant Jail Chief Administrator until 2023.

Jail Administrator Kelly Chapa has climbed the ranks, and after eight years with the department, has now been promoted as the first women to hold that position.

The job entails many duties, but others in law enforcement believe Chapa can handle the challenge and do it well.

This is a historic milestone in gender diversity in law enforcement for the county and the hope is that others will be inspired to try the field and take on leadership positions, as well.

Kleberg County was established 110 years ago in 1913. After all those years, now, history has been made. The county now has the first women as their Assistant Jail Chief Administrator and her name is Kelly Chapa.

Kelly Chapa has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years. She started off in California and made her way south, where she's been with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department for eight years. She's held many different positions with the department and has gradually climbed up the ranks to receive her promotion on Nov. 29, 2023.

"I love corrections. I just can't see myself going out in the open road. It makes me a little bit nervous, not that I can't do the job, but just because it's been so long," Chapa said.

But she's not letting the nerves get to her. The historic promotion is another title to add on to the many she already has, including mom, sister and wife.

"I am a true believer in women power. Women have been able to raise families, and do household work and hold a job, so we are multi-taker," Chapa said.

The job comes with making sure daily operations are running smoothly, like booking, releasing, making sure inmates have up to date medical records and monitoring court appearances. She also will now have to manage compliance and training issues.

"I have big shoes to fill from the late Captain Castillo and former Assistant Chief Michael Kohl," Chapa said.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said the job is a big plate to take on, but Chapa felt right for the position.

"We’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and so it takes a person who has the drive, character,intelligence and experience to be able to run that jail and run it effectively. She’s one of those people that’s kind of a master of many things and she was just the right fit for the job," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick said taking on the job encourages other women to join the forces and join the team.

Chapa added that she hopes this breakthrough in gender diversity in law enforcement will push the younger generation to stay out of trouble to maybe one day too, be the change they wish to see in the world.

"We see that the younger generation doesn't stay out of trouble and that gets them out of the running because of background checks. Keep their nose clean and keep their head down and hit the books and try a career in law enforcement. I hope to inspire other females in this line of duties cause if I can do it, you can do it," Chapa said.

Chapa said when starting her career, she didn't see many women in the field, but overtime that has changed.

"Now I've seen when we go to conferences there are plenty of women and that makes me happy," Chapa said. "I hope younger generations can see that there is a career for women that have had children or have a home life that they can come out of their home and have a career in law enforcement."

This milestone is just the start of new leadership positions for the Kleberg County Sheriff's Department.

The department is opening up any type of promotions for both older and newer staff who are wanting to become leaders, willing to learn and give it a shot.

