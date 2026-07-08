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Kleberg County justice of the peace suspended without pay after felony drug indictment

Brandon Wayne Barrera was arrested in January and indicted by a grand jury in June on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
BrandonWayneBarrera
Kleberg County
BrandonWayneBarrera
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A South Texas justice of the peace has been suspended without pay following a felony drug charge.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended Brandon Wayne Barrera, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 in Kleberg County, effective July 2, 2026.

Kingsville police arrested Barrera in January. Investigators say he possessed at least 1 gram of methamphetamine. A grand jury indicted him June 5, 2026, on one count of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, in the 105th District Court.

In May, Barrera announced on Facebook that he had completed rehab.

The Commission suspended Barrera under the authority of Article V, Section 1-a(6)A of the Texas Constitution. His suspension will remain in effect until the charge is dismissed, he is acquitted, or the Commission issues a further order.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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