Kleberg County justice of the peace suspended without pay after felony drug indictment

A South Texas justice of the peace has been suspended without pay following a felony drug charge.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct suspended Brandon Wayne Barrera, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 in Kleberg County, effective July 2, 2026.

Kingsville police arrested Barrera in January. Investigators say he possessed at least 1 gram of methamphetamine. A grand jury indicted him June 5, 2026, on one count of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, in the 105th District Court.

In May, Barrera announced on Facebook that he had completed rehab.

The Commission suspended Barrera under the authority of Article V, Section 1-a(6)A of the Texas Constitution. His suspension will remain in effect until the charge is dismissed, he is acquitted, or the Commission issues a further order.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

