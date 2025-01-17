Kleberg County Judge denies accusations, defends fire service changes

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — “It’s a boldfaced lie.” That’s how Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid is responding to a Facebook post from volunteer firefighter Patrick Guzman, who claims the county terminated its agreement with its Volunteer Fire Departments, replacing 19 experienced firefighters with private individuals.

At a Jan. 13 meeting, county commissioners confirmed the termination of the current contract. However, a new agreement is expected to take effect in 30 days, and both sides will hold a workshop to discuss the next steps.

Madrid said the decision to renegotiate was driven by one thing.

“The only thing we’re going to change is the county ensuring we have fiscal accountability. No one can blame us for that,” he said.

As part of the changes, the Ricardo Volunteer Fire Department will now operate as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The move follows ongoing disputes within the department over nonprofit recognition and funding.

That conflict also spilled over onto social media, where Guzman has accused the judge of misappropriating $5 million in grant money.

“He said on Facebook I had it in my pocket…I wish I did” Madrid said, addressing the claim.

The judge defended the spending, asserting the money has been used to improve fire services across the county.

“We have a new fire station in Ricardo, a remodel in Rivera, and another one being built in Baffin Bay—95% done with environmental studies,” Madrid added, the next step after that is groundbreaking.

Guzman said, "Everything I wrote in the post was accurate and I was just trying to increase awareness."

Judge Madrid remains focused on assuring the public that fire coverage will not be impacted.

“It’s business as usual—adequate fire coverage, nothing to be worried about,” he said.

As for the social media drama, Madrid had a blunt message for Guzman: “I’d tell him to go to church and ask for forgiveness because what he wrote in those posts were dishonest and that's something we won't tolerate.”

