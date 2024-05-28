Kleberg County holds republican primary runoff elections

KLEBERG COUNTY, Tx — People who live in Kleberg County have an important decision to make. Republican voters in the county will be casting their ballots to decide who will be the Republican candidate for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 to face the democratic candidate of each precinct in the November election.

For the Precinct 1 Republican runoff race, incumbent commissioner David Rosse is facing Robert Riviera. Neither received 51% of votes or more in the primaries in March.

As for Precinct 3, incumbent Jerry Martinez is facing Art Rodriguez for the republican candidate spot in the November election.

Kleberg County Clerk Salvador ‘Sonny’ Barrera said with both precincts, there are about 10,000 registered voters total, but only about 3% have voted. Barrera said the low turnout could be for several different reasons.

“This is just one party, which is the Republican party, and I believe because there’s been so many elections. We’ve had a joint primary in March, the city and the school board election. So that right there in itself, people are doing one after another, and I think they might get tired of coming to the polls,” Barrera said.

Between both precincts, there were 282 early voters, 19 absentee votes, and 30 Election Day voters as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Barrera said in November when voters of both parties can vote, he hopes voter turnout will be higher.

The winners of both runoffs will face the democratic candidates for both precincts in November to secure a spot as a County Commissioner.

