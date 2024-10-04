Kleberg County EDC opens its doors and hosts District Clerk Conference

Back in August, KRIS 6 reported Kleberg County was wrapping up construction on their new Economic Development Center. The building just opened its doors and has already brought visitors in.

About 60 new faces from 34 counties across the state.

“If you build it they will come. We literally just opened the doors and we got our first conference. We’re hosting the South Texas District Clerks Conference,” Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said.

The conference brought in about 60 faces from across 34 counties in Texas. It brought in people like the Jim Wells District Clerk David Guerrero. He’s only been to one other conference in Kingsville in 26 years and said times have changed.

“Some clerks at first were saying ‘Kingsville? What are we going to do in Kingsville?’ But you know what, it’s been fun. We did a tour of the King Ranch, some people never done that before and it was amazing to see. I say we come back again,” Guerrero said.

Director of the Emergency Operation Center/ Economic Development Center Ray Garza said having the multi-use building in Kingsville is a good spot because it's a central meeting place.

“We’re a hub here. Kingsville’s between San Antonio and the Valley and it provides a perfect place for different communities to meet where it’s a centralized location,” Garza said.

The building will also be used for training people in certain trades like law, fire, and rescue. It will also help those interested in owning a small business as well as being a shelter in times of natural disaster.

“There will be no need for anyone to go anywhere else but Kleberg County. You can get educated here, go straight to work and make a great living,” Madrid said.

It’s not just those living here who want to take advantage of the area and space. There’s already someone from Austin interested in hosting another conference in Kleberg County’s backyard.

“I was actually asked yesterday if we could have a TAC conference here, they want to get with the judge. TAC is the Texas Association of Counties that we use here in Kleberg County as well as other counties in Texas. She was asking if she could probably host here next time,” Kleberg County District Clerk Jennifer Whittington said.

Director Garza said the building's calendar is already filled for the month of October. They plan on hosting more conferences and training moving forward.

