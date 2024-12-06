Kleberg County celebrates new Economic Development and Emergency Operations Center

Members of the Kleberg County community gathered recently to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly renovated Economic Development and Regional Emergency Operations Center, a vital new facility poised to serve the area for years to come.

The center, located on the site of the JK Exposition Center, underwent significant renovations funded by a grant spearheaded by Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid. The project re-purposes the original structure to better serve the community's needs, particularly during times of crisis.

Emergency Operations Center Director Ray Garza spoke about the importance of the new facility and emphasized its preparedness capabilities.

"He [Judge Madrid] was able to use the JK and remodel the JK to keep our bus, our medical unit, in there. We keep some water and a lot of supplies we may need in times of natural disaster," Garza said.

In addition to its emergency management role, the center offers a variety of amenities aimed at supporting the local community. These include shelter for those in need during an emergency, space for community events, and a partnership with Texas A&M-Kingsville, 1Point Five, and Oxy to provide training opportunities for students interested in pursuing careers in the energy sector.

The center’s multifaceted approach to community support was a key focus for County Judge Rudy Madrid. "One of the main things the judge wanted to do is to make sure he provided more services for kids and families in town," Garza said.

The newly renovated facility's primary goal is to serve as a versatile venue for a wide range of uses, ensuring that local residents no longer have to travel long distances for essential services or events.

Emergency Operations Center Associate Director Trey Villarreal highlighted the strategic advantage of having these resources available locally.

"It surprises me that a lot of our resources are about 45 miles north of us, in Corpus Christi. But now, I find it convenient that we open up our doors, which is right here in Kingsville, to everyone in all of the surrounding areas," Villarreal said. "This place is ready for use and will transform lives, businesses, and any venture that’s in Kleberg County."

With the ribbon cutting marking the official opening of the center, Kleberg County residents now have a state-of-the-art facility ready to support both emergency response and community development for years to come.

