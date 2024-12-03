"We want to give back"; Kingsville organization gathers hygiene products for the elderly

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Although several of us get gifts on Christmas, we also have the option to give them. This holiday season, there’s one group of neighbors that can sometimes be forgotten about. But a little gift to them can go a long way.

“A lot of the elderly don’t have access to go to the store to get their own stuff,” donation organizer Jolinda Calderon said.

There’s a need in the Kingsville community, as well as several others across the Coastal Bend. Among most low-income communities, there’s always a lack of hygiene products, but especially for the elderly.

“These are the bags. Pretty much what we want to do is give them out to the community. It’s just basic necessities here: soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrush…” Calderon said.

Unfortunately, those basic necessities might be something that tends to be overlooked, especially this time of year.

“During the Christmas holidays, we can be so focused on our kids or other kids that we forget about the elderly,” Calderon said.

But for some elderly, like Sue Wooten, it can make all the difference in the world. That difference can be financially.

“They can be costly and everything, so you’re always trying to find the cheapest one. Myself, I’ve had need of that,” Wooten said.

Or that difference can be just with self-esteem.

“It makes me feel glad that I at least have the opportunity to have that and at least take care of myself,” Wooten said.

The Salvation Army of Kingsville is asking for donations of any toiletry items (travel or regular size) as long as they have not been opened. They are also asking for blankets and no-slip socks.

“They’re our grandparents, they are our great grandparents, they are our parents. They took care of us when we were little, so we want to give back,” Calderon said.

The donations will be delivered to as many elderly in the area as possible, and not just in nursing homes.

“We are going to the places that have providers and asking who are in need here,” Calderon said.

They also plan on driving around the community to see who is in need.

Because a small act of kindness to you can be the worlds greatest gift for someone else.

“They light up every time. They’re so grateful. Even for the smallest things, they are grateful,” Calderon said.

The Salvation Army of Kingsville will be taking donations until Friday, Dec. 13. Those who plan to drop off donations can do so Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm and Friday until noon at 1727 E Carlos Truan Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363. If someone cannot drop off donations and need help to pick them up, call 956-292-5129.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.