Vattmann Thanksgiving Feast helps reunite generations of families

The Annual Vattman Thanksgiving Feast returned for its 109th year.

The event takes weeks to prepare and lasts all day.

Each meal with dessert is $22 and all funds raised go towards upkeep and kids classes at Our Lady of Consolation Church.

At least 1,500 community members attend each year.

Besides the feast, there is a silent auction, bingo, art, games and a dance.

Multiple generations of families help prepare the food and work the event.

Thanksgiving Town traditions continue down in Riviera with the 109th Annual Vattmann Thanksgiving Feast. But it's not just any tradition, it's a family one.

Ronnie Unterbrink is one of the organizers of the event. His grandfather was one of the first ones to start the annual Thanksgiving Feast. Now, generations of families come together once a year to serve the community and raise funds for their area church.

"There's not anyway we can do this without our family coming back. We have family, our grand kids like all the other ones. Their kids, their grand kids come back to help," Unterbrink said.

Each year, the feast serves between 1,500 and 2,000 people.

Pam Story has been attending for at least five years. Her friend Donna saw it on social media and since both their families live out of town, they went to try out a new tradition together. It has become their annual Friendsgiving.

"When we interact with people or talk to people we can see how tight knit of a community they are and it makes you feel like home because we’re here with our new family," Story said.

Each plate includes a meal and dessert and costs $22. All funds raised go towards upkeep and kids classes at Our Lady of Consolation Church.

Unterbrink said the tradition, just like the holiday, will continue on for years and years to come. He added that as long as there's community, there's a Vattmann Thanksgiving Feast.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.