Unpredictable crime wave hitting Kingsville over the last month

KINGSVILLE, Tx — There’s been a recent wave of crime in Kingsville over the past month.

What started with a chain of business break-ins was followed by vandalism, a homicide, suspicious activity, a hit and run and an assault.

Incoming Kingsville Chief of Police John Blair said the crimes are not related, but his officers job is to respond professionally and responsibly to calls for service.

Lifelong Kingsville resident Cheryl Fehrenbacher said she’s been a victim to a car break-in years ago and said the intent behind some crimes comes down to one thing.

“I think if someone is desperate for money they’ll do most anything to make sure they have it and it’s usually not in a good way,” Fehrenbacher said.

Blair said crime comes in waves and is unpredictable and resident Maria Elena agreed.

“You don’t know when something like that is going to happen because nowadays crime has been very high everywhere, even in Kingsville,” Elena said.

But despite the recent crime activity, resident Suzan Smith said crime isn’t as bad in Kingsville as it is in other cities.

“I grew up in Austin and Austin was beginning to really develop when we left and I will tell you Kingsville as compared to any larger city is a great place to live. It’s very safe,” Smith said.

Many residents said they still feel safe in the city and shared some tips for others to hopefully feel safe too.

“Keep the doors locked, make sure that everything’s safely put away, if you can get cameras that would be helpful. We have sort of a neighborhood watch where we all take care of each other so that makes me feel very safe,” resident Rosa Gonzalez said.

Kingsville police urge residents to stay vigilant and call police if they see or hear anything suspicious.

