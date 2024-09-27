Transformation not treatment: Kingsville rehab center aims to help men spiritually

KINGSVILLE, Tx — A rehab center in Kingsville is taking a different approach to changing lives. They're focusing on transformation, not treatment.

On any given day just before noon Juan Cervantes spends his time in the kitchen cooking food for the group of men staying at the Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas Recovery Program in Kingsville. But six months ago, that wasn’t the case.

“I come from the Austin area. I was in the county jail and was fixing to serve some time, but then I ended up getting time served. When I was there some of my sisters and brothers died. I’m the oldest and I said I got to get closer to God. They told me ‘well it’s your time to go, do you want to go Cervantes? Do you want to sign up?’ I said yes I want to sign up. It was something I have to do,” Cervantes said.

Ever since then, Cervantes has been working to get his life back on track. That means leaving substances behind and getting right spiritually.

“This place teaches you discipline. It teaches you how to pray and get closer to God and that’s what I wanted. You think you’re in control but you’re not. It was something I had to put out of my life and I had to change. Some people say I can stop anytime, but you really can’t. You need a higher power to help you and that’s the only way you’re going to make it. The only person that can help me is the Lord,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes isn’t the only one who’s seen a difference since being in the program.

Program director of the Coastal Bend Center Santos Galicia said that they have seen a 78% success rate, including himself.

“Transformation and healing happens through just reading his word and putting it into practice every single day. I was 27. I went through the program out in California. I have been out serving on the San Antonio Campus for four years and now I’m here,” Galicia said.

Galicia said there was a big need for the program in Kingsville as well as the Coastal Bend. The program reaches out to the community through its drug awareness teams. They share what the program is.

“We also do local outreach through churches and do events. Healing happens through just reading his word and putting it into practice each and every day,” Galicia said.

Clint Madill is another student at the rehab center. He’s been there for five months.

“I kind of was moving backwards overall in life. I stopped talking to my family because rather than bringing them into my mess, I didn’t want them to see me in that state,” Madill said.

But Madill said he’s found structure again with the rehab center. He wakes up early to pray and eat and then goes to class and work after that. But that’s not the only thing he’s found since joining the program.

“I can’t wait to be with my family again and I think they feel the same way. Even though life may feel hopeless sometimes there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel and there is hope. Our hope is in Christ,” Madill said.

Cervantes also hopes to turn his life around after he completes his 12 months at the center. He hopes to open his own food truck one day.

“I want a better life, not back to what it was. Wherever the Lord points me to, that’s where I’m going,” Cervantes said.

The last five months of the program, students are able to work and get jobs outside of the rehab center in order to be productive in society. They will be required to save a certain amount of money to have something when they go back into the world.

The program also has internships for students who want to give back. They can end up becoming staff members at the centers once their time comes to an end there.

Some of the men at the center are sponsored. That means people in the community have an interest in helping them and getting to know them. The sponsors will be able to write and get updates on their student and attend their graduation at the end of the 12 months.

The Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas in Kingsville is open to anyone, despite not living in the Coastal Bend. If you or a loved one is seeking help, contact the center at 866-913-4181 or email findhope@tctexas.org. There website is tctexas.org and they are located at 325 E. County Rd. 2215, Kingsville, Texas 78363.

