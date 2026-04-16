The Navy Blue Angels roar into NAS/Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Navy Blue Angels prepare for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show at Naval Air Station Kingsville this weekend

The Navy Blue Angels are bringing their aerial acrobatics to Naval Air Station Kingsville this weekend as the star attraction for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show.

Residents may have heard a roar like distant thunder Thursday morning as the team put on a preview of their flying skills.

"Reaching for excellence is something we do every day. We endeavour to do a perfect flight demonstration which we all know is impossible but we understand that the result of trying for perfection and excellence is a fantastic result to have," Captain Adam Bryan said.

The air show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, featuring the Blue Angels alongside other civilian and military aircraft.

Gates at Naval Air Station Kingsville open at 8 a.m. both days, and admission is free.

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