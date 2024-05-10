The inspirational story of a mother and daughter completing a milestone

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Graduation season is creating a lot of smiles, as many look forward to their next big chapter in life, but here’s the story of two women who can write a book about their last four years together in life and education.

“It is really special because there is a 20-year gap, I am mother she is daughter,” Erica Esquivel, graduating student, and mother of Abigail Mesa, said.

Esquivel and her daughter, Abigail Mesa, both majored in Social Work.

“We really helped each other, complemented each other on our weaknesses and strengths together,” Esquivel said.

On Friday, Esquivel and Mesa got the chance to walk on stage, graduating together from Texas A&M University of Kingsville.

“It’s inspirational I think, letting people know that it is never too late to come back and get stuff done. Regardless of your age, your ethnicity, where you are from it is important to always get that education when you get a chance,” Mesa said.

Esquivel and Mesa said this is something they would have never imagined but they sure do feel blessed to have accomplished this chapter in life together.

“When Covid kind of put a pause on her educational journey I said, you don’t stop you keep going, and she turned it right back around on me and said then you are going with me, I said okay, and here we are,” Esquivel said.

Mesa had a child herself eight months ago, she said her baby also motivated her to get to where she is today, but she would not have done it without her family’s support system.

“Having a child in my last semester of my university was definitely difficult, but my mother came up, she was here for two to three weeks helping me get my homework done, and taking care of the baby and allowing me that time to recover,” Mesa said.

Esquivel said although it wasn’t easy, they are proud of how far they have come.

“Whenever we thought of quitting, we knew there were too many eyes looking our way, so like she said, we keep at it, perseverance, and the end result is today, a milestone,” Esquivel said.

Esquivel and Mesa said they are both looking forward to becoming the best social workers they can be, and both wish all mothers a happy Mother’s Day.

