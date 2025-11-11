The city of Kingsville approves commissioner recall election for May 2026

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The city of Kingsville will move forward with a recall election to potentially oust city commissioners Norma Nelda Alvarez, Hector Hinojosa, and Leo Alarcon.

The move comes after weeks of back and forth between the city and the courts. On Monday, city leaders passed an ordinance to hold the special election in accordance with the city's charter. Kris 6 has been reporting on the on-going lawsuit filed by Kingsville neighbor Selina Tijerina, asking for the removal of the three commissioners.

Back in June, Tijerina collected 292 signatures to recall the commissioners, accusing them of unprofessional conduct and behavior, including targeting personnel, among other issues.

The special election will be held in Kingsville on May 2nd, 2026. You can count on us to keep you updated.