Texas A&M Kingsville launches nursing college to improve rural South Texas healthcare access

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University Kingsville is launching a new College of Nursing and Health Professions, aimed at improving healthcare access across rural South Texas.

People in rural areas often travel long distances for medical care, a barrier that can lead to delayed treatments and poorer health outcomes. The new college is designed to address that gap by allowing local students to train for medical careers without leaving their hometowns.

University leaders hope graduates will stay and work in their local communities after completing their degrees.

The college will offer degrees in nursing, social work, and nutrition as part of a broader effort to grow the local healthcare workforce.

The launch builds on other recent university initiatives, including a rural medical campus to train future doctors and a summer camp for high school students interested in healthcare careers.

Demand for nurses and healthcare workers continues to grow across Texas.

The university is currently accepting applications for the fall semester. The new college will officially open Sept. 1.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!