Texas A&M-Kingsville Hosts Esports Tournament with $3,000 Prize Pool

Arturo Gallegos III, a junior kinesiology student at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, is like many college students who turn to video games as a way to unwind.

“I’d say it’s very much a stress reliever,” Gallegos said. “I typed a three-page essay last night and after I got done with it, I hopped on the game.”

Texas A&M-Kingsville Hosts Esports Tournament with $3,000 Prize Pool

Now, students like Gallegos have the chance to put their gaming skills to the test. The university’s Esports program is hosting a tournament this weekend with a prize pool of $3,000—an event that aims to shine a spotlight on competitive gaming in South Texas.

“For me, I didn’t even know it was a thing until now,” Gallegos said. “Until they told me, like, if you join this competition, you could probably be part of our varsity team.”

The tournament comes as esports continues to gain ground across the U.S., not only as a hobby but as a recognized sport. Not only does the sport make billions in revenue, according to Stephen Peterson, Director of Esports at TAMUK, esports now ranks as the second most-watched sport in America.

“The NFL is number one, and as of two years ago, Esports is viewed more yearly than the NBA, which is third,” Peterson said.

This weekend’s event will feature popular titles such as Super Smash Bros., Mortal Kombat, and more, drawing gamers and spectators alike. Organizers expect hundreds of attendees, including visitors from out of state as far as Arkansas.

“It’s a whole convention to bring the community together,” Peterson said. “It’s not just for students. It’s for the public. It’s for everyone to come and participate in something that’s been missing—not just from Kingsville, but from South Texas.”

With a mix of competition, community, and entertainment, TAMUK’s Esports tournament marks a growing chapter for gaming in the region.

To register for the Spring Showdown event, click here for more information.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!