Texas A&M - Kingsville highlights enrollment growth at State of University event

It’s all about the students when it comes to Texas A&M - Kingsville as they addressed everyone during their state of the university event.

More than a hundred were at the university’s student union to hear what they offer students there. From grants and scholarships for study abroad programs and a new STEM building in the works. The university has been doing its best to keep up enrollment on campus. which it has, increasing their numbers by 10%.

“We doubled down in our backyard, meaning our community matters," TAMUK President Robert Vela said. "We have deep meaningful relationships with our school districts with our industry partners, with our community stakeholders.”

The university has defied the odds and has been able to increase its numbers compared to other institutions in the state.

But how? The main reason may come down to the bottom dollar.

A lot of our students in the South Texas region are focused on cost-efficient education," Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. James Palmer said. "They come here because we have a low-cost point and a high return on investment. We are in fact ranked number five in the state of Texas for return on investment.”

As the school celebrates a millennium in existence, the campus will be here for any future Javelinas who wish to attend.

