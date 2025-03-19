Teens from Ardmore, Oklahoma bring hope and home repairs to Kingsville and Bishop

In a heartwarming display of generosity, a group of teens from the First Baptist Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma, traveled 500 miles during their spring break to assist residents in the Kingsville and Bishop areas who are struggling to repair their homes.

One of the residents benefiting from this outreach is Andrea Puente, a local resident who has been facing financial challenges in maintaining her home.

"I was just worried thinking how am I going to paint my house? It's a lot of money. How am I going to fix my deck? It's a lot of money," Puente said.

Luckily, things took a turn for the better when a relative of Andrea’s registered her home for improvements. With the help of the teens from Ardmore, her home finally received the much-needed repairs.

“I just feel blessed,” Andrea said, expressing her gratitude for the assistance. “This is my blessing.”

The mission trip was part of a community outreach project organized by First Baptist Church in Ardmore and a partnership with Kings Way Church in Kingsville. During their spring break, the teens set out with one goal in mind: to serve others and share the love of Christ.

Jake Wallace, one of the missionaries from the group, explained, “We really wanted to come and serve the Lord. This is just a wonderful experience to visit Kingsville. The people are so nice and kind, and we just want to spread the gospel and help out.”

Since arriving on Sunday, the teens have been hard at work, making repairs on homes, distributing food, clothes and support to the community. Their efforts have been met with overwhelming appreciation from the residents they are helping.

"Man, I'm having such an awesome time!" sMiley Pineda, another teen volunteer from the group said. "It's just so rewarding to see the gratitude in the people we’re helping."

And that gratitude hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I see a lot of gratitude," Miley continued. "Just true gratitude pouring out of them. They're so thankful that we gave up our spring break to come here and help.”

For the local community members, the outreach from the teens has brought a renewed sense of hope. With their homes now repaired, these residents are able to enjoy their spaces once again — a place they love most: home sweet home.

Andrea Puente reflected on the impact of the help she received: "God is good all the time. But like they say, only in God’s time, not ours… his time, and this was his time."

Teens from the group told KRIS 6 News that they will be back next year to continue the Lord's work.

