TAMUK'S MBA program ranks 32nd on Fortune Magazine

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is known for many programs, like it’s accredited engineering and agriculture major, but now it is being internationally recognized inFortune Magazine’s Best Online MBA Programs of 2024 list. The College of Business Administration’s online MBA program was ranked 32 on that list, moving up 60 spots since 2023.

Associate Dean with the College of Business Brent Kinghorn said that ranking signals to many prospect students that the university is teaching the business leaders of tomorrow.

“Despite what our size may be or what people recognize about us, we’re still providing some quality education. We’re doing some good things here in South Texas,” Kinghorn said.

Kinghorn said a big factor that makes their MBA program so special is its convenience.

The program is completely online and students can go at their own pace. Kinghorn says 75% of students complete the program in one year, like Joshua Macareno. He graduated with his bachelor's in Spring 2023 and started his MBA that same summer. He said the program is not only affordable but works well with his schedule.

“Usually, our assignments are due Sunday, so that gives me the opportunity to have a part-time job at the College of Business while also pursuing an MBA,” Macareno said.

And for students like Leticia Salinas, who already earned her MBA, their degree is helping them move up in careers and allowing them time to even earn a second master's.

“Prestigious is the word I would use for our MBA program. I decided to go back to school, finished in four years then I thought MBA program online, one year, how convenient. How much more convenient can it be? The outcome to this is using my degree and being in that business sector, because before I had it, I was working with business I just didn’t have that paper. Now I’m going back to get my MST, which is one of the best things for me now that I work for the city with finance and accounting,” Salinas said.

But the program's ranking goes beyond convenience. Kinghorn also shared that a factor in their high ranking was their yield rate. That’s the number of students who apply for the program who also get started. That statistic is above 90%

“Both of those to us say we’re going to get you in here and were going to get you a degree,” Kinghorn said.

The College of Business Administration is adding more graduate certificates as well for those who want to add to their MBA.

