TAMUK students offering free tax preparation

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Texas A&M University- Kingsville business students are helping the community by filing taxes for free this tax season.

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program allows students to get hands-on experience filing taxes while benefiting the qualifying community.

A group of three student interns and at least ten volunteers offer free tax filing for those who make under $60,000 a year.

Graduate student Martin De Los Santos has been helping the community file for three years.

"I really like this program. It's what gained a lot of my tax knowledge firsthand because you can only do so much with books or in a classroom setting," De Los Santos said.

Last year, students at TAMUK prepared 200 tax returns. This year so far they've done about 40 and are aiming to hit 250 total.

But De Los Santos also has a goal of his own in mind.

"Last year I did 85. My goal this year for my last semester is to hit 100. It's a personal goal for myself to show that I've made my mark here and that I get to help at least 100 people that I wouldn't have been able to if it weren't for this program," De Los Santos said.

The students offer U.S tax returns and international.

Senior Intern Victoria Benavidez is another student passionate about helping the community through her tax skills. She said she saw what it felt like firsthand to be helped out during tax season.

"My family went from owing every year and not knowing what to do to having someone help out and we didn't owe. The relief my parents felt not having to owe anymore made me want to pursue a career in taxes because the way she made my parents feel is the way I want to make the community feel," Benavidez said.

The tax filing service assistance is available from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the College of Business (1115 University Blvd.) at TAMUK.

Students said what makes their option stand out amongst others is that filers can get a one-on-one experience with great customer service.

"I’m a social person. I get to connect and see where they come from. Kingsville, Alice, some come from Corpus just to get their taxes done here," Benavidez said.

De Los Santos added that filers also get dedicated help.

"You're not guaranteed a refund, but I give them the reassurance that I bet if you go somewhere else you'll have to pay twice. You'll have to pay just to get the return filed on top of what you owe," De Los Santos said.

And students benefit too.

"The goal is to help as many people as possible in the community with the time that I have here because money is money — it comes and goes. Experience is limited and you have to make it the way you want it to be in life and that's the way I see it," De Los Santos said.

The service is available because of a grant that was given to TAMUK by the IRS. It will be given for the next three years to help with the costs of paying interns.

"It's really rewarding. It's helping students learn. It's not just about tax return preparations. They're learning customer service skills, they're helping the community. Not just the university community but the entire town. It's a win-win situation. Folks are getting their tax returns prepared for free and students are getting to learn," Accounting Professor Dr. Genevieve Scalan said.

VITA at TAMUK also offers virtual assistance through email at vita@tamuk.edu.

