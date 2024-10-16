TAMUK students and alumni look back at Homecoming throughout the years

KINGSVILLE, Tx — They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and for Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) that statement is true when it comes to celebrating homecoming.

Joan Nuesch graduated class of 1958 from TAMUk before it was known as TAMUK, or even A&I.

“My diploma says Texas College of Arts and Industries,” she said.

She said when she was in school, she never was interested in athletics or homecoming. That was until she met her husband, Fred.

“When I married Fred, it was a big deal, and has been ever since,” Joan said.

Fred didn’t attend TAMUK as a student, but did accept a job with the athletics department in 1968. He said he’s on his 57th year with the university, a place he never thought he would end up at. He said he’s stayed because he fell in love with the community and school spirit.

“In my 57 years here, homecoming has always been a big event. It’s the Javelina spirit, once a Javelina always a Javelina. I think people come here, love the school, have great memories of their experiences here and they enjoy coming back and reliving that a little bit and seeing the changes in the school, the growth and new people,” Fred said.

Both Fred and Joan sat together on the third floor of the university library at the South Texas Archives office to look back at photographs from previous homecomings, most of which they attended together.

“They had bonfire, a dance after the game, but now it’s a whole week,” Fred said.

For Joan, she doesn’t recall much of homecoming activities in her three years as a student, but she does remember one thing.

“The big deal was to have a mum, a mum with a few blue and gold ribbons to pin on your top. I had a few of those,” Joan said.

The first university homecoming was in 1931 with the bonfire being the oldest tradition.

“It was more or less back then just a bonfire and a ballgame,” Joan said.

But today, those traditions have grown, not just with students, but in the community.

“When it brings the community together it feels more at home even if you’re not from the area. I can remember when I was a little kid it was always exciting to come to the game, the carnival and the events here at TAMUK,” mechanical engineering major Ezekiel Guerrero said.

Fred said that when the Javelina football team is having a good season, school spirit is even higher, and that stands true this year. The Javelina football team is 3-1 in the Lonestar conference this season and are hoping to take home another win on Saturday.

And if you’re wondering about Joan now, she’s found her home in TAMUK homecoming.

“I knew the word existed but I now feel as if I’m a part of the whole thing. I have certainly made up for the years I did not go to all of them,” Joan said.

The university will have their fall carnival on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 5 p.m. until the end of the night. That event is free and open to the community. This will be followed by a Wake Flocka concert Thursday night and a bonfire on Friday night. This will all lead up to the big football game against Central Washington Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

All photographs from old homecomings were taken from The South Texas Archives at Texas A&M University - Kingsville located at the third floor of the library.

