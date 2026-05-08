TAMUK offering free pet vaccines at spring fling event in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University Kingsville is teaming up with local animal control to offer free pet vaccinations.

Veterinary students will give out free rabies vaccines during the Spring Fling event. The shots are available for the first 100 pets. Pets must be at least 12 weeks old to receive a vaccine.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Animal Control Center on FM 1355.

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