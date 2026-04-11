TAMUK Hoggiethon raises over $10,000 to support children at Driscoll Children's Hospital

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The TAMUK Hoggiethon executive board held its annual event in Kingsville, raising more than $10,000 for Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The afternoon featured dancing, games, and fun for children supported by the Children's Miracle Network. All proceeds made leading up to and at the event are donated to the hospital to help children like Cayden Montatez, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at a young age.

This year, Cayden is serving as a champion for the Children's Miracle Network.

"It's the most important thing because there's children like Cayden all over South Texas and everywhere that need a place like Driscoll to thrive," Kelly Montatez said.

Matthew Roberts

Families attending the event said benefits like Hoggiethon are what make their children's lives just a little easier.

Donations can be still be made to TAMUK Hoggiethon until the end of the month. If you would like to make a donation click here.

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