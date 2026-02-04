TAMUK business students provide free tax preparation services through VITA program

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Tax season can be stressful, but help is available right here in our neighborhood.

Texas A&M University Kingsville's (TAMUK) business students are offering free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The free service is for households earning under $70,000 a year.

For those interested in going, you must bring your driver's license, a state-issued ID, or some sort of government-issued picture ID, your social security card, and the social security card of all your dependents, as well as any of the tax forms you received.

Those who attend will have to fill out some forms before a student prepares their forms.

Kris 6 caught up with Dr. Kendra Huff, assistant professor of accounting and VITA site coordinator on Tuesday. She tells us it's accounting students who will be preparing the tax returns, and believes it's great experimental learning for them.

"It would look great on their resume and it's great experience for them to do this, and they love giving back to the community as well," Huff said.

The service will be taking place every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 3 to 6 p.m., through April 15, which is the last day to file taxes. They will be closed during spring break.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the VITA program's email at vita@tamuk.edu.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.