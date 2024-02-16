Suspicious man seen trying to get into cars and front doors at King's Crossing Apartments

KINGSVILLE, Tx — On Feb.13, people living at King's Crossing Apartment witnessed a suspicious man trying to get into cars and homes.

Mary Ann Paiz has lived at King's Crossing for three years and said nothing out of the ordinary ever happens until this week.

Paiz was on her way to the hospital with an ambulance when she said a man came up to her acting like he knew her.

"He says 'It's me, from Tanya and Joe,' and I say I don't know a Tanya and Joe," Paiz said.

But the alarm bells didn't start ringing until the man followed her family to their car.

"I get back in the vehicle because we’re going to the hospital, and he’s trying to get into the vehicle through the back seat. My daughter was sitting in the back seat and reacted quickly and she locked the door," Paiz said.

Paiz said she wasn’t the only one he tried that with.

"He had gotten onto the ambulance and they got him off because nobody knew who he was," Paiz said.

Other residents said they also saw the same man attempting to walk through the front doors and get into other cars that night. One witness called the police to file a report.

"It was a good thing that this caller called because when we made contact with this male subject we actually discovered that he was intoxicated to the point where he was a danger to himself and to others," Captain Daniel Gonzalez from the Kingsville Police Department said.

Although police didn’t make contact upon entry, the suspicious man was arrested and held in the Kleberg County Jail for up to 24 hours for public intoxication.

"You never know when that suspicious activity can be something major so I encourage the community to call the police department if they see something suspicious," Gonzalez said.

