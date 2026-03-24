Students compete at Texas A&M Kingsville agriculture contest

Future farmers put the skills they have learned to the test today during the Agriculture Engineering Contest at Texas A&M Kingsville.

The Future Farmers of America organization held the contest, which featured over 100 local high school students and 50 volunteers from the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"These kids learn how to cut. They learn welding. They do all these things through high school and they do these fantastic events. This just kind of gives them an opportunity to showcase those events and showcase their skills compared to other Area 1010 schools," Colton Allen said.

Allen, a master's student of agricultural science, volunteered at the event.

The teams who finish in the top three will move on to the state competition on April 10.

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