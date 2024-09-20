Students across Coastal Bend join together to raise awareness for suicide prevention

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Students from districts across the Coastal Bend came together at the 4th Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium at H.M. King High School in Kingsville Friday morning.

It was a place to share, plan, and talk about how to be there for each other, especially for those who may be struggling silently.

Students participated in mindfulness exercises and heard uplifting and impactful stories and messages.

Those messages included Reasons Why Your Life Matters by Dr.Steve Bain from Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK), a heartfelt story by Renee Weiss with TAMUK as well as a personal experience and message from staff at H.M King High School.

They also learned about warning signs, and resources and came up with their own ideas of how to promote suicide awareness in their own schools

“We’re going to make a you matter wall where we put ribbons on the wall and people can write inspirational quotes. We’re going to put it walking to the lunch room so everyone can see when they walk to go get lunch,” a senior at H.M King High School Samantha Cruz said.

Other school districts came up with other ideas, like putting daily affirmations in bathroom mirrors, creating a short clip, starting a club, a mural, and a garden of hope to name a few.

Project Turnaround with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation also made an appearance along with the Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities. They both had students interact with each other by playing games or working in small groups.

“It’s very beautiful that people are able to come see from different areas and experience this, hearing people's stories to know it’s an actual thing happening and it isn’t a thing that just happens on the news. It happens in our district,” Cruz said.

One major message was letting students know about the resources available to them and their peers.

“We provided a QR code with all the hotline numbers that students can reach out to. We partnered with TAMUK. Two of their professors were there to share what the university has for the students,” KISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Ada Besinaiz said.

Kingsville ISD is expecting to bring more students and speakers to the next symposium. Organizers encourage those who attended to share the message of hope, encouragement, and strength with others around them, looking out for one another no matter the circumstance and reminding them that they are worthy and their lives matter.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.