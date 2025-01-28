Strong internet software coming to Kingsville thanks to $11M project

For years, neighbors in Kingsville have been having internet problems from weak network signals to power outages.

Kingsville city leaders wanted to find a solution, which is why fiber optics company Lyfe Fiber stepped in to offer their help with the issue.

“They’ve come in and actually started construction," Kingsville's Director of Information Technology Kyle Benson said. "So, they’ve been awarded their first few permits in the construction work and they plan on being live sometime in the June-July time-frame.”

The $11 million project, funded only by the company, will install over 100 miles of fiber optic cable underground, which will be available for 90% of home and business owners in the area.

Not only will the network be strong, but it can withstand weather and other conditions that may happen.

“If something happens to cell phone towers that are out there and they can’t be used or if they're down, hopefully then the software will be on a different level to be able to interconnect with other people," Benson said.

Because no matter what you do, everyone needs to have better connections for all types of household and business items.

“Almost everything is WiFi-enabled now," Benson said. "From your refrigerators to gaming consoles, cellphones, laptops, or any technology you can think of being in the home relies on the internet. So the more bandwidth you’re getting, the better and fiber is as good as it gets.”

In conjunction with the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce, Lyfe Fiber will be holding a community forum for neighbors. It will be held on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m at the Wilson Building downtown.

